CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a smash and grab robbery at a jewelry store in the City of Industry after four masked individuals were caught on video running away from the scene.The incident happened at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.Video from an Eyewitness News viewer posted to Twitter shows the four masked people, dressed in black, running in the Puente Hills Mall.The sheriff's department says the gang used a hammer to smash glass display cases in Daniel's Jewelers.The suspects took off with an estimated $25,000 to $30,000 dollars worth of jewelry. They remain at large.No further details were immediately known.