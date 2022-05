EMBED >More News Videos This means outdoor watering in the city will be restricted to two days per week based on street addresses beginning June 1.

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- California's historic drought has led to the cancellation of the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in the city of Claremont.With new outdoor water restrictions going into effect on June 1st, the extensive watering needed to prepare the field at Pomona College for the show is not possible.Instead, the city plans on hosting a free concert in Memorial Park with food and drinks.Starting Monday, residents can only water their lawns once a week or they are subject to a hefty fine.