An explosion and fire destroyed a home in Claremont on Monday and officials are looking into the cause.There were no injuries reported in the blast in the 200 block of 12th Street, just before 3 p.m.Firefighters knocked down the flames shortly after the fire broke out.Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the explosion.Homeowner Ron Podojil was not home when the blast happened, but rushed back from work afterward.He said the home's systems were updated and redone when he bought it 10 years ago."The only thing you can do is just thank God nobody was there and be happy that nobody was," he said. "To me it doesn't make sense. I don't know what could've possibly caused it."