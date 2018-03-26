Claremont home rocked by explosion, fire; no injuries reported

EMBED </>More Videos

An explosion and fire destroyed a home in Claremont on Monday and officials are looking into the cause. (KABC)

By
CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) --
An explosion and fire destroyed a home in Claremont on Monday and officials are looking into the cause.

There were no injuries reported in the blast in the 200 block of 12th Street, just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters knocked down the flames shortly after the fire broke out.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the explosion.

Homeowner Ron Podojil was not home when the blast happened, but rushed back from work afterward.

He said the home's systems were updated and redone when he bought it 10 years ago.

"The only thing you can do is just thank God nobody was there and be happy that nobody was," he said. "To me it doesn't make sense. I don't know what could've possibly caused it."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionhouse fireClaremontLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News