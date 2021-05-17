Claremont McKenna College celebrates Class of 2021 with in-person graduation ceremony

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- After spending an entire year off campus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Claremont McKenna College seniors graduated at an in-person ceremony over the weekend.Most of the roughly 240 members of the Class of 2021 attended the Saturday ceremony, while others opted to join in virtually.The ceremony was limited to students and guest speakers only and was streamed online for parents, family members, faculty and staff. Though graduation was different this year, students expressed gratitude to have one at all."All of us struggled through the same thing so it's nice that we all get to be together and celebrate as a whole," said graduate Michael Madsen.Many others, who spent their final year of college off campus and studying online, echoed similar sentiments."I'm really grateful to just be here," said Sami Murphy. "None of us really thought we'd get an in-person graduation so we appreciate the little things."