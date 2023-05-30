Kershaw details objections to Dodgers' plan to honor controversial LGBTQ group

Clayton Kershaw is explaining why he objects to the Dodgers' decision to honor a controversial LGBTQ group for the team's pride night.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is speaking out about the team's controversial decision to honor an LGBTQ group who dresses in drag as nuns at the team's Pride Night.

Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times he doesn't agree with honoring a group that makes fun of other people's religions.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are at the center of the controversy. They are a group of self-described "queer and trans nuns" who participate in charitable efforts but also use their performances to criticize church positions on sexual orientation and tolerance issues.

Kershaw has spoken out about his strong religious beliefs and has started a faith-based nonprofit called Kershaw's Challenge.

The Dodgers invited the Sisters to be part of their Pride Night on June 16, then rescinded their offer in the face of public criticism - but later re-invited them after backlash from the LGBTQ community.

Dodgers re-invite Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Pride Night after backlash for disinviting them

In response, Kershaw pushed the team to relaunch Christian Faith and Family Day in July.

He said there was already previous discussion about relaunching the event but the controversy over Pride Night accelerated that decision.

"I don't agree with making fun of other people's religions," he told the Times. "It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don't think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else's religion. So that's something that I definitely don't agree with."