PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- One person died and three were injured after they fell some 300 feet down a cliff in the Palos Verdes Estates area Monday morning, prompting a large rescue response.The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. near Paseo Del Mar, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The rescue involved four people, including the fatal victim, but it's unclear how those people fell down the cliff.AIR7 HD was over the scene as crews airlifted at least two of those people to safety. Their conditions were not immediately available.