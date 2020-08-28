Clippers announce The Forum to serve as voting center for LA County

The voting center will also accept drop offs for mail-in ballots.
The Forum will be used as a voting center Oct. 24 through Nov. 3.
Officials said the voting center will follow all CDC and public health guidelines, and best practices.
As part of our commitment to fighting voter suppression and empowering all citizens to determine meaningful progress, @theforum will serve as an official Vote Center where voters can vote in person or drop off mail-in ballots for the 2020 election.— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 28, 2020
Also, the team has partnered with the voter-outreach organization Woke-Vote to bring resources and voter education to neighborhoods with low voter turnout and alleviate voter suppression.
