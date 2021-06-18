Staples Center open to full capacity for Clippers playoff game vs. Utah

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Clippers will take to the Staples Center court Friday hoping to earn a trip to the NBA's Western Conference Finals, and the arena will be open for full-capacity seating for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.The Clippers have been playing home games during the playoffs in front of limited-capacity crowds, with many seats still filled with cardboard cutouts of fans. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have been welcoming full-capacity crowds at their home games during the series with the Clippers.Despite the crowd disadvantage, the Clippers lead the best-of-seven semifinal series 3-2, and could wrap it up with a win Friday night.For fans planning to attend the game, health rules will still be in place.All guests must "self-attest" to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the game.Fans sitting courtside must provide proof of vaccination as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of gametime.No food or drink will be permitted in courtside seats. Refreshments will be permitted in other seating areas.All food and beverage transactions in the arena will be cashless. Cash-to-card machines are located inside Staples Center for fans without credit or debit cards.All fans also must wear face masks during the game, regardless of vaccination status, unless they are actively eating or drinking.The game is set for 7 p.m.