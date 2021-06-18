Sports

Staples Center open to full capacity for Clippers playoff game vs. Utah

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Clippers could advance in front of full Staples Center crowd

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Clippers will take to the Staples Center court Friday hoping to earn a trip to the NBA's Western Conference Finals, and the arena will be open for full-capacity seating for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Clippers have been playing home games during the playoffs in front of limited-capacity crowds, with many seats still filled with cardboard cutouts of fans. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have been welcoming full-capacity crowds at their home games during the series with the Clippers.

Despite the crowd disadvantage, the Clippers lead the best-of-seven semifinal series 3-2, and could wrap it up with a win Friday night.

For fans planning to attend the game, health rules will still be in place.

All guests must "self-attest" to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the game.

Fans sitting courtside must provide proof of vaccination as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of gametime.

No food or drink will be permitted in courtside seats. Refreshments will be permitted in other seating areas.

All food and beverage transactions in the arena will be cashless. Cash-to-card machines are located inside Staples Center for fans without credit or debit cards.

All fans also must wear face masks during the game, regardless of vaccination status, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

The game is set for 7 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countynba playoffslos angeles clippersstaples centernbacovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect killed, security guard wounded in Highland Park shooting
Cal/OSHA votes to allow fully vaccinated workers to ditch face masks
CA will stop giving unemployment benefits to people not looking for jobs
Dangerous chase ends in NoHo with suspect in custody
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
CA Flex Alert extended through Friday amid extreme heat
US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women
Show More
Cheer squad criticized for excluding student with Down syndrome from team photo
Caught on camera: Bear seen opening car door, may have broken into other vehicles
2.9-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hermosa Beach
Friday weather: Another scorcher as excessive heat warning remains
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in Arizona shootings
More TOP STORIES News