2023 CMA Awards: Presenters include Martina McBride, Jordan Davis, Hailey Whitters, Paula Abdul

"On The Red Carpet" is getting you ready for this year's CMA Awards show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

Presenters for the 2023 CMA Awards were announced Monday and they include multiplatinum entertainers, a first-time nominee, and an Oscar-nominated actress.

This year's presenters are:

Singer/songwriter, dancer, renowned choreographer and TV personality Paula Abdul

Country Music Hall of Fame member and entertainment titan Bill Anderson

GRAMMY-nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer Nate Bargatze

Tony Award-nominated actor currently starring in the hit Broadway musical "Shucked," Kevin Cahoon

Reigning CMA Song of the Year winner and three-time nominee this year Jordan Davis

Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning and Oscar-nominated actress, singer, author and producer Cynthia Erivo.

Multiplatinum CMA Awards winner and Grand Ole Opry member Sara Evans

Diamond-selling artist and four-time CMA Awards winner Brian Kelley

Three-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year Lady A

Four-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year winner and 30-time CMA Awards nominee Martina McBride

Two-time CMA Awards nominee Parker McCollum

Country Music hitmaker, author and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan

Diamond-certified superstar and this year's CMA Foundation Humanitarian of the Year recipient Darius Rucker

2023 World Series MVP Corey Seager

"The Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner

Two-time Entertainer of the Year and 12-time CMA Awards winner Keith Urban

First-time CMA Awards nominee Hailey Whitters

Multiplatinum entertainer and Grand Ole Opry member Chris Young

The 57th annual Country Music Association Awards will feature unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations and special tributes from some of the biggest names in music.

Artists taking the CMA Awards stage include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jelly Roll and more.

Watch the On the Red Carpet preshow starting at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. EST as we welcome nominees, presenters, and performers as they arrive.



Then watch the CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT on ABC.