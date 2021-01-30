Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, initially scheduled for April, canceled again due to COVID

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach country music festival will not be happening in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, county officials said Friday.
Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser signed an order Friday forcing the cancellation of both annual events, citing the "fall resurgence of COVID-19 both within the county of Riverside and worldwide."
Event promoter Goldenvoice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The festival, which brings upward of 250,000 fans over two weekends to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, was originally scheduled for last April, but was postponed a month before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then rescheduled for two weekends last October, before being pushed back again to the weekends of April 9-11 and April 16-18.
Coachella's three-day country music sister festival Stagecoach was scheduled for April 23-25.
The Coachella Valley's economy lost upwards of $700 million due to the absence of both festivals, according to a previous report from the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership.
All ticket purchases for the previous dates will be honored when the festivals are held, organizers said previously.
Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were set to headline Coachella originally, while Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson and ZZ Top were scheduled to headline Stagecoach.
It remains unclear how this latest postponement will effect future lineups.
