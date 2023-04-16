BLACKPINK became the first Korean act to headline the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Saturday.

BLACKPINK becomes first Korean act to headline Coachella in night 2 of the festival

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- BLACKPINK became the first Korean act to headline the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Saturday.

Their performance follows Friday night's big reunion set by Blink-182 and superstar Bad Bunny, who also made history as the first Spanish-language artist to close-out the main stage.

BLACKPINK will follow by Calvin Harris who will close out day two of the festival's first weekend.

On Sunday, the approximately 40,000 concert goers will see a number of acts, including Frank Ocean as the headliner.