Teen couple identified by family as victims in fatal Coachella shooting

COACHELLA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for the gunmen who shot and killed a teenage couple in Riverside County this week.Family members have identified the victims as 16-year-old Brandon Anguiano and 17-year-old Jestine Carrillo.Family said they were boyfriend and girlfriend.The shooting happened inside a car Wednesday in Coachella, and the two gunmen remain on the run.Family members said Carrillo was a recent graduate of Coachella Valley High School and Anguiano had a big impact on the local boxing scene.The couple had been together for over a year, according to the family.So far, the family has raised more than $4,000 on their GoFundMe Their goal is to raise $20,000.Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police.