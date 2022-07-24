Teen couple identified by family as victims in fatal Coachella shooting

Family members have identified the victims as 16-year-old Brandon Anguiano and 17-year-old Jestine Carrillo.
Family said they were boyfriend and girlfriend.
The shooting happened inside a car Wednesday in Coachella, and the two gunmen remain on the run.
Family members said Carrillo was a recent graduate of Coachella Valley High School and Anguiano had a big impact on the local boxing scene.
The couple had been together for over a year, according to the family.
So far, the family has raised more than $4,000 on their GoFundMe.
Their goal is to raise $20,000.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police.