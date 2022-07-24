deadly shooting

Teen couple identified by family as victims in fatal Coachella shooting

The shooting happened inside a car Wednesday in Coachella, and the two gunmen remain on the run.
EMBED <>More Videos

Teens identified by family as victims in fatal Coachella shooting

COACHELLA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for the gunmen who shot and killed a teenage couple in Riverside County this week.

Family members have identified the victims as 16-year-old Brandon Anguiano and 17-year-old Jestine Carrillo.

Family said they were boyfriend and girlfriend.

The shooting happened inside a car Wednesday in Coachella, and the two gunmen remain on the run.

Family members said Carrillo was a recent graduate of Coachella Valley High School and Anguiano had a big impact on the local boxing scene.

The couple had been together for over a year, according to the family.

So far, the family has raised more than $4,000 on their GoFundMe.

Their goal is to raise $20,000.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverside countycoachellacrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingteen killedteenagerteenteenagers
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Family of San Bernardino man hosts peaceful rally in hopes of answers
6-year-old, parents found shot to death in tent at Iowa state park
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after social media stunt
Mom of San Bernardino man killed by police: 'I just want justice'
TOP STORIES
Street takeovers shut down Sixth Street Bridge; several arrests made
1 dead after fire destroys home in Glassell Park
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
1 dies in small plane crash north of San Diego; pilot injured
Newport Beach robbery suspects may be linked to crimes in LA: Police
Kid Cudi walks off stage at 'Rolling Loud' after being hit with trash
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
Show More
Fast-moving Oak Fire explodes in size as it burns near Yosemite
Comic-Con is back: Fantasy streaming projects take center stage
A look inside the Dodger-themed 'churro mobile' making big moves
Can drones fight wildfires? New tech from CSUN says it's possible
Convicted killer released 6 years into 50-year sentence arrested again
More TOP STORIES News