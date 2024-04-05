Coachella-themed STD billboard pops up in Indio, festival organizers want it taken down

Music lovers heading to Coachella this month may notice something on the side of the 10 Freeway that may grab their attention.

Music lovers heading to Coachella this month may notice something on the side of the 10 Freeway that may grab their attention.

Music lovers heading to Coachella this month may notice something on the side of the 10 Freeway that may grab their attention.

Music lovers heading to Coachella this month may notice something on the side of the 10 Freeway that may grab their attention.

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Music lovers heading to Coachella this month may notice something on the side of the 10 Freeway that may grab their attention.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is behind a Coachella-themed billboard along the westbound 10 Freeway in Indio that says: "Catch more than vibes? FreeSTDcheck.org."

The billboard went up on March 26 and AHF says it was contacted by Coachella festival organizers demanding it be taken down. However, the billboard will remain there for both upcoming Coachella weekends -- April 12-14 and April 19-21.

ABC7 has reached out to festival officials but has yet to hear back.

AHF provides free STD testing and treatment at 39 Wellness Centers throughout the country -- five of those centers are located in California.