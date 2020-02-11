$338M worth of cocaine seized by US Coast Guard, offloaded in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine was offloaded by the U.S. Coast Guard Monday in San Diego.

The cocaine, approximately worth $338 million, was seized from drug-running boats over the last few months in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to Coast Guard officials.

The bust was part of a coordinated effort to combat transnational drug cartels and organized crime.

"By disrupting the profits of these cartels, we are reducing their effectiveness and helping our partner nations maintain their stability," said Rear Adm. Peter Gautier, the 11th Coast Guard District commander, a press release. "These efforts also provide invaluable information to us that we can then use to stop these drugs further up the supply chain before they begin these dangerous routes at sea."
