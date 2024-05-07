1 found dead after report of shooting, stabbing near Metro station in East Hollywood

EAST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was found dead after police and firefighter-paramedics responded Tuesday morning to reports of a shooting and a stabbing near a Metro station in East Hollywood, authorities said.

Few details were available about the incident, which the Los Angeles Fire Department said reported at 9:10 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Vermont Avenue.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene on a call of two patients -- one who had reportedly been shot and the other stabbed, an LAFD spokesperson said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a report that a person was unconscious and not breathing after a shooting.

The Fire Department spokesperson said no one transported to a hospital. Video from AIR7 HD showed a canopy set up on a sidewalk near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

The deceased person was not immediately identified.

Whether a suspect was at large in connection with the shooting was unclear.

DEVELOPING: More information will be added to this report as it becomes available.