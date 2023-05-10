WATCH LIVE

Coast Guard launches rescue helicopter after report of 'downed aircraft' off San Clemente Island

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 4:48PM
The U.S. Coast Guard's San Diego air station launched a search-and-rescue helicopter Wednesday morning after receiving a report of a "downed aircraft" off San Clemente Island, officials said.

Three people were said to be onboard the missing aircraft, the Coast Guard said on Twitter shortly before 9 a.m.

The aircraft was reported to have gone down about 1 mile southwest of the island, located about 70 miles west of San Diego.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was en route to the area.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

