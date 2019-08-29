Coast Guard ship arrives in San Pedro after seizing 2,800 pounds of cocaine worth $38.5 million

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Coast Guard ship carrying 2,800 pounds of cocaine seized from suspected drug smugglers in the Eastern Pacific Ocean will arrive in San Pedro Thursday morning.

The drugs seized by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward is estimated to be worth $38.5 million, the Coast Guard said.

In July, the cutter made its first ever drug bust, capturing 3,000 pounds of cocaine.

Its most recent seizure was done with another Coast Guard cutter patrolling the area.

"I'm proud of the Ward's crew and applaud their actions to disrupt the cartels that profit from crime, addiction and ruined American lives," said Rear Adm. Peter W. Gautier, the 11th Coast Guard District commander.

The Robert Ward is newly commissioned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san pedrolos angeles countycocaineillegal drugsdrugs
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Man fatally shot at cannabis dispensary in South LA
Residents push back against flight noise from Burbank, Van Nuys airports
Lancaster abuse case: DA to seek death penalty for mother, boyfriend
Sister of OC fire captain killed honors his memory with tattoo
SoCal-to-Las Vegas high-speed train project back on track
Lowe's executive apologizes for Hispanic 'small hands' comment
Show More
LA officials crack down on illegal cannabis dispensaries
2 arrested after chase from East LA to Bell Gardens
Which LA neighborhoods get the most parking tickets?
'Ankle biter' mosquitoes more common in OC
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
More TOP STORIES News