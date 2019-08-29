Coast Guard ship arrives in San Pedro after seizing 2,800 pounds of cocaine worth $38.5 million

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Coast Guard ship carrying 2,800 pounds of cocaine seized from suspected drug smugglers in the Eastern Pacific Ocean will arrive in San Pedro Thursday morning.The drugs seized by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward is estimated to be worth $38.5 million, the Coast Guard said.In July, the cutter made its first ever drug bust, capturing 3,000 pounds of cocaine.Its most recent seizure was done with another Coast Guard cutter patrolling the area."I'm proud of the Ward's crew and applaud their actions to disrupt the cartels that profit from crime, addiction and ruined American lives," said Rear Adm. Peter W. Gautier, the 11th Coast Guard District commander.The Robert Ward is newly commissioned.