Drivers passing through Grapevine area keeping close eye on snow and ice

❄️SNOW ALERT❄️@NWS is forecasting snow and cold temps at 2000 feet today (2/22) through Wednesday (2/23). These conditions could have an impact on the following routes:



- I-5

- SR-33

- SR-14

- SR-58

- SR-154

- SR-166



Anticipate closures & PLAN ahead by following our tips👇! pic.twitter.com/9bdAZYesXJ — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 22, 2022

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A cold storm brought snow and rain to California on Tuesday as the National Weather Service is calling it the coldest storm of the season.Eyewitness News visited residents in the Grapevine area, where traffic along the 5 Freeway is known to be a trouble spot in severe winter weather.Those living in Frazier Park - where snowfall was expected down to elevations as low as 2,000 feet - said the conditions are expected so they're prepared."We live in the mountains so, it's to be expected," said one resident. "Most people that live up here love snow."Meanwhile, the California Department of Transportation alerted drivers of road conditions.The snow and rain is needed in California, where the wintry weather vital to the state's water supply has been spotty after a very wet December.The National Weather Service said downtown San Francisco recorded 0.01 inch (0.03 centimeter) of rain Monday evening, ending a 44-day streak of zero precipitation. Widespread freeze warnings were issued for overnight hours from early Wednesday to Friday morning.