Drivers passing through Grapevine area keeping close eye on snow and ice

The 5 Freeway is known to be a trouble spot in severe winter weather.
By
GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A cold storm brought snow and rain to California on Tuesday as the National Weather Service is calling it the coldest storm of the season.

Eyewitness News visited residents in the Grapevine area, where traffic along the 5 Freeway is known to be a trouble spot in severe winter weather.

Those living in Frazier Park - where snowfall was expected down to elevations as low as 2,000 feet - said the conditions are expected so they're prepared.

"We live in the mountains so, it's to be expected," said one resident. "Most people that live up here love snow."

Meanwhile, the California Department of Transportation alerted drivers of road conditions.



The snow and rain is needed in California, where the wintry weather vital to the state's water supply has been spotty after a very wet December.

The National Weather Service said downtown San Francisco recorded 0.01 inch (0.03 centimeter) of rain Monday evening, ending a 44-day streak of zero precipitation. Widespread freeze warnings were issued for overnight hours from early Wednesday to Friday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

