Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres' world tour is coming to SoFi Stadium in April 2022

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Metlife Stadium on Aug. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. Coldplay's latest album, "Music of the Spheres," releases Oct. 15. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Coldplay is hitting the road next year for their "Music of the Spheres" world tour, the band announced.

The first stop on the tour is in Costa Rica on March 18, 2022. They will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on April 26, the tour's second and last show in California.

"Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band," the group said in a statement. "We've been planning this tour for years, and we're super excited to play songs from across our whole time together."



Coldplay is trying to make the tour eco-friendly as the group is pledging to cut their carbon emissions by 50% compared to their previous tour.

"We're very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we've spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour's potential to push things forward," the band's statement said. "We won't get everything right, but we're committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It's a work in progress and we're really grateful for the help we've had so far."

Tickets go on sale next week.

