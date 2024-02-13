Coldwater Canyon Drive closed in Beverly Crest due to downed tree, power lines

A portion of Coldwater Canyon was shut down after a large tree collapsed overnight and blocked the road in the Beverly Crest area.

A portion of Coldwater Canyon was shut down after a large tree collapsed overnight and blocked the road in the Beverly Crest area.

A portion of Coldwater Canyon was shut down after a large tree collapsed overnight and blocked the road in the Beverly Crest area.

A portion of Coldwater Canyon was shut down after a large tree collapsed overnight and blocked the road in the Beverly Crest area.

BEVERLY CREST, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A portion of Coldwater Canyon Drive was shut down Tuesday morning after a large tree collapsed overnight and blocked the road in the Beverly Crest area.

The tree came down near Eden Drive around 1 a.m. Tuesday, bringing down some power lines with it. Some parked cars in the area were spared.

No injuries were reported, but an estimated reopening was not provided. Crews were expected to respond to clear the road.

It's unclear what caused the tree to fall over, but recent storms have saturated the soil across Southern California.

Some hard-hit communities are still dealing with the aftermath of that rain. Nearby Mulholland Drive remains closed in the Studio City area after a major mud and debris flow left extensive damage.