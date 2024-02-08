Stretch of Mulholland Drive in Studio City area remains closed after mudslides

Video shows mud covering several portions of Mulholland, along with sections where the land beneath the roadway had collapsed.

The city reported mudslides and washouts near the 8600 to 8700 block of Mulholland between Bowmont and Skyline drives, which remained closed Thursday morning.

The city reported mudslides and washouts near the 8600 to 8700 block of Mulholland between Bowmont and Skyline drives, which remained closed Thursday morning.

The city reported mudslides and washouts near the 8600 to 8700 block of Mulholland between Bowmont and Skyline drives, which remained closed Thursday morning.

The city reported mudslides and washouts near the 8600 to 8700 block of Mulholland between Bowmont and Skyline drives, which remained closed Thursday morning.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A major mud and debris flow left extensive damage in the Studio City area, prompting the closure of a section of Mulholland Drive.

The city reported mudslides and washouts near the 8600 to 8700 block of Mulholland between Bowmont and Skyline drives, which remained closed Thursday morning. The southbound lanes of Coldwater Canyon Drive at Mulholland were also closed due to the damage.

"As part of the continued unified response to the storm, City departments continue with an all-hands-on-deck approach to address the affected areas," read a statement from the city.

Video from the scene showed mud covering several portions of Mulholland, along with sections where the land beneath the roadway had collapsed. There were no reports of any injuries.

Numerous high-dollar homes are perched on the hills above the slide area, but it was unclear if any of them were in immediate danger of structural damage.

READ ALSO | Dozens of residents, including children, displaced after debris flow damages homes in Beverly Crest

Firefighters responded to a massive debris flow in Beverly Crest where they helped stranded residents from at least seven homes that had to be evacuated, including children.

City Councilwoman Nithya Raman wrote in a statement that the city is responding to "multiple reports (of debris flows) along residential and arterial streets near Laurel Canyon, Coldwater Canyon, Benedict Canyon and Beverly Glen.''

"The highest likelihood of mud and debris flows is on hillsides and canyons which can lead to impassable roads,'' Raman wrote. "Drivers are advised to avoid these areas which are at heightened risk of mudslides and sudden closures.''

It's unclear how long it might take to repair the damage along Mulholland and reopen the road.

City News Service contributed to this report.