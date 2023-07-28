Human remains found close to search area for missing hiker in Monrovia

Human remains were found Wednesday near the search area for a South Pasadena man who went missing while hiking in the Angeles National Forest.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Human remains were found Wednesday near the search area for a South Pasadena man who went missing while hiking in the Angeles National Forest in Monrovia.

According to the South Pasadena Police Department, the remains were found in the Lower Clamshell area, which is near where Colin Walker went missing.

The 53-year-old was hiking along the Clamshell trail during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 15, police said.

Though investigators are working to determine if the remains are those of Walker, police have a strong feeling it's him.

"Based upon the location of the discovery and property found at the scene, SPPD investigators are reasonably certain the deceased is the lost hiker who was the focus of the search and rescue operation," read a statement released by police.

No foul play is suspected.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office is working to identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death.

Until a positive identification has been made, police said it would have no further comment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the South Pasadena Police Department at 626-403-7297.