u.s. & world

Massachusetts college athlete killed, 12 injured in Florida van crash

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
VERO BEACH, Fla. -- A member of the women's rowing team at the College of the Holy Cross was killed in a car crash in Florida on Wednesday, officials said.

The student was identified as sophomore Grace Rett, said Marybeth Kearns-Barrett, director of the Office of College Chaplains at Holy Cross.

Rett was in the front passenger seat of a team van when it collided with a pickup truck in Vero Beach, police said.

The van was carrying 11 student athletes and the head coach at the time of the crash, which was approximately 7:30 a.m., said Michele Murray, the college's Dean of Students.

The remaining survivors were all injured, officials said.

Six students and the coach remain hospitalized with "varying levels of injury," Murray told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Tiffany Woods, a spokeswoman for Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, said three patients there are in critical condition.

"This is a terrible shock," Murray said, overcome with emotion.

The College of the Holy Cross is in Worcester, Massachusetts, but the team was in Florida for winter training ahead of the competitive season, Murray said.

Rett, from Uxbridge, Massachusetts, "was incredibly passionate and hardworking," Murray said. "She just set the world record for continuous erging: 62 hours and 3 seconds."

Rett spoke to Boston ABC affiliate WCVB just last week after setting the world record.

"Physically I knew I could do it," Rett said. "I knew it was going to be a total mental challenge."

Kearns-Barrett said chaplains and counselors will be available to help grieving students and staff.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Grace's family, friends and teammates at this time," Kearns-Barrett said in a letter to the community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsfloridau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
Fewer Americans see vaccines as important: Gallup
2010s hottest decade ever, 2019 2nd warmest year
Texas high school shooting suspect charged in death of another student
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students return to school after jet dumps fuel on LAUSD campuses
2 years of free tuition at Cal State universities if AB 1862 passes
Procession held for off-duty sheriff's detective killed in Valley Village
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
Calabasas resident accused of posting hate-filled signs on condo balcony
Gov. Newsom aiming to prevent deaths of animals in CA shelters
California may require beverage makers to handle recycling
Show More
Father arrested on child abuse charge after teen installs camera
LAPD probe expands into alleged falsification of traffic stop records
This Pacoima cafe puts Snickers in your burger
Woman found dead inside San Juan Capistrano home
Authorities searching for missing Garden Grove couple
More TOP STORIES News