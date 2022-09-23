$1 million grant expands program allowing all LA County college students to use Metro for free

The expansion of the program will start for the 2023 academic school year.

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A $1 million federal grant will expand Metro's GoPass program from just Los Angeles Community College District students to all community college students in L.A. County. The program allows students to use Metro's transportation system for free, making life easier for many students.

"Even better just because I know I won't have to waste none of my money on transportation. Especially spending money on gas or car payment is just not the thing for me as a student," said Jade Medina, a student at L.A. Valley College.

According to the district, about 68% of their student body is of low income. And through the program, they will be able to provide up to 500,000 community college students in the county with a free transit pass, which will help students overcome many obstacles to getting to school.

"Some of the obstacles I faced before the GoPass program was even deciding if I was going to go to school or not," said Cassondra Cabrera, a student at L.A. Valley College.

The program provides students with a Metro Tap card that allows them to use all Metro buses and trains, plus 13 additional transit systems.

The grant funding will help expand the program through the end of this academic school year.

