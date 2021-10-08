Coronavirus

New docuseries 'The Lost Season' follows recruiting journey for college athletes

Download the ABC7 Los Angeles streaming app now to watch the full series!
By Brandon Behle
EMBED <>More Videos

The Lost Season: Episode 1

SAN FRANCISCO -- ABC Owned Television Station ABC7 (KGO-TV) launched a new docuseries "The Lost Season," which chronicles the college recruiting journey of three Bay Area high school seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shot over 11 months, the series follows football player Joe Tongamoa of Saint Francis High School in Mountain View, soccer player Marcie Chan of Aragon High School in San Mateo, and basketball player Tejaun Hale of Oakland Tech in Oakland.

The series captures their personal stories of trying to earn a college scholarship while navigating the obstacles created by the pandemic, all the while trying to keep themselves and their families healthy.

Stream the docuseries on your TV


Download the ABC7 Los Angeles streaming app on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV or AndroidTV now to watch the full series.

Joe Tongamoa


(Hayward, CA)

Joe Tongamoa of Saint Francis High School is pictured in these undated photos.

'Lost Season' athlete: Joe Tongamoa, football player at Saint Francis High School (Mountain View).

KGO-TV


Joe is soft-spoken off the football field. But on the gridiron, his actions speak loudly. The multi-skilled player from Saint Francis High School in Mountain View generated interest from Division I football programs before the pandemic, but was counting on his senior season to generate offers from big-time programs. With a severely delayed season, Joe leans on the support of his large Polynesian family. Their love helps him figure out what to do to keep his dream alive, even as the coronavirus impacts his own family.

Marcie Chan


(San Mateo)
Marcie Chan of Aragon High School is pictured in these undated photos

'Lost Season' athlete: Marcie Chan, soccer player at Aragon High School (San Mateo).

KGO-TV



Marcie is a hard-working star of the Aragon High School girls soccer team. Her coaches call her energy "infectious." She seemed to be a lock for a scholarship from a major college program before the pandemic hit, but when the coronavirus arrived, the offers didn't materialize. With support from her coaches and guidance from her older sister, who is currently playing soccer in college, Marcie tries to figure out how to keep this dream alive.

Tejaun Hale


(Oakland)
Tejaun Hale of Oakland Tech is pictured in these undated photos

'Lost Season' athlete: Tejaun Hale, basketball player at Oakland Tech High School (Oakland).

KGO-TV


Tejaun is a star basketball player from Oakland Tech high school. The season before the pandemic he was named league MVP and led his team to back-to-back league championships. Tejaun seemed on track for offers from Division I schools before the pandemic hit. But without games to show his development as a senior, his recruiting slowed to a halt. Guided by his high school coach, Tejaun battles through a COVID-19 scare to keep his dream alive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscaliforniacollege basketballcoronavirus californiacoronavirushigh school sportscoronavirus pandemicbasketballpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19scholarshiphigh schoolsoccerhigh school footballyouth soccer
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Los Angeles County sheriff won't enforce vaccine mandate
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
CA outlaws 'stealthing,' removing condom without consent
Los Angeles County sheriff won't enforce vaccine mandate
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Owners call OC oil spill impact 'devastating' to their business
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Dodgers, Giants prepare for instant playoff classic
Urgent search underway for missing toddler in Texas
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day
More TOP STORIES News