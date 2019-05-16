uncc shooting

Riley Howell, Charlotte college student who died confronting gunman, awarded Civilian Medal of Valor

A North Carolina police department has honored a college student who was killed when a gunman opened fire inside a classroom.

News outlets report the family of UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell was awarded the Civilian Medal of Valor posthumously on Wednesday from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Howell's parents, siblings and girlfriend accepted the award on his behalf and received a standing ovation.

The 21-year-old Howell was shot while tackling the shooter who is accused of killing him. Howell's move is credited with saving lives. Also killed in the April 30 attack was 19-year-old student Ellis R. Parlier. Four other students were wounded.

Police charged 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting.

UNC Charlotte shooting coverage

Students killed in UNC Charlotte shooting will receive Degrees in Memoriam

UNC Charlotte student killed while confronting gunman gets hero's send-off

UNC Charlotte student killed while fighting shooter to be buried with full military honors

'There is a shooter on UNC Charlotte campus:' 911 calls reveal fear after UNCC gunfire
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlotteschool shootinguncc shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNCC SHOOTING
'There is someone shooting:' 911 calls reveal fear after UNCC gunfire
UNCC shooting suspect Trystan Terrell waived right to first appearance
Students killed in UNC Charlotte shooting will receive degrees
'His sacrifice saved lives:' Student killed in UNCC shooting died a hero
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News