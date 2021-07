EMBED >More News Videos The swimming pool is a place we all love, especially in hot weather. But in this episode of FACEism, we look at the racist history of swimming, and how it continues to leave its ugly mark.

The founders of the organization Color the Water say their mission is to fight racism by providing free surf lessons year-round to Black and indigenous people of color."We are here to try and create equity so that we can have a safe space to enjoy the ocean just like everyone else, because it belongs to no one and is a gift we all should be able to enjoy," said Color the Water co-founder David Malana.To learn more, visit: www.colorthewater.org Watch Rachel Brown's full report above.