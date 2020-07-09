accuweather

How to spot Neowise, newly discovered comet now visible to naked eye

Stargazers are in for a treat -- a newly discovered comet is visible in the July night sky.

Comet Neowise, discovered in late March, is appearing brighter as it approaches the sun, according to AccuWeather. Researchers say this is the first time the comet will be passing Earth in 6,800 years.

At the moment, it is brighter than Halley's Comet was in 1986.

Comet Neowise is now visible one to two hours before dawn looking to the northeast.

Starting Sunday, stargazers will be able to see it in the evening. After sunset, look for the comet toward the northwest, just below the Big Dipper.

It will be closest to Earth on July 22 at a distance of about 64 million miles.

