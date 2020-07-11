accuweather

Jupiter to dominate Monday night sky as planet orbits closest to Earth

Next week is Jupiter's time to shine!

The planet will shine its brightest starting Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

This is because Jupiter will reach opposition, meaning this is the point in its orbit when it's closest to the Earth, according to AccuWeather.

"When Earth is between the sun and an outer planet, the outer planet is said to be at opposition because -- from Earth's point of view -- it is opposite the sun," AccuWeather explains.

When Earth is between the sun and an outer planet, the outer planet is said to be at opposition because -- from Earth's point of view it is opposite the sun, AccuWeather explains.



The gas giant will outshine the stars -- only the moon and Venus will appear brighter.

The solar system's largest planet will be visible all night, but the best time to look for Jupiter is between midnight and 2 a.m. local time.

Clear conditions are forecasted for a big chunk of the United States Monday night, according to AccuWeather.

RELATED: How to spot Neowise, newly discovered comet now visible to naked eye
EMBED More News Videos

Stargazers are in for a treat -- a newly discovered comet is visible in the July night sky.



Jupiter isn't the only planet to reach opposition this month. Saturn, while not as bright, will reach peak visibility one week later on July 20.

July gives stargazers another celestial treat. Comet Neowise, discovered in late March, is appearing brighter as it approaches the sun. At the moment, it is brighter than Halley's Comet was in 1986.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherspace
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Bright comet now visible to naked eye in July night sky
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
Lightning strikes frighteningly close to state trooper: VIDEO
Why do we set off fireworks on July 4th?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Triple-digit temps expected in SoCal amid COVID-19
Recovery efforts resume for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru
EDD talks extra $600 payment, long wait times
President shares sentiments on Vanessa Guillen's death
Official says mask enforcement could be coming to LA
Death Valley to hit 126 degrees amid weekend heat wave
Disney World reopens after nearly 4 months
Show More
Local doctor says another stay-at-home order for LA is possible
Viral photo sparks movement to empower Black men
UCI doctor stresses importance of back-to-school childhood vaccinations
COVID-19: OC doctor urges precaution amid spike in young people testing positive
Teachers union calls for LAUSD campuses to remain closed
More TOP STORIES News