Woman killed, man critically wounded by deputy who was allegedly attacked at Commerce gas station

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Commerce Friday morning.The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Speedway Express gas station on Whittier Boulevard, near Gerhart Avenue, after the clerk inside called for help, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Lt. Derrick Alfred says the call stated a man was lighting items on fire and throwing them toward the gas pumps.The only responding deputy found a man matching the suspect description standing behind a Chevy Tahoe, but after appearing to surrender, the man fought back, Alfred added.Both of them fell to the ground during the altercation and the man ended on top of the deputy.That's when investigators say a second suspect, a woman, exited the Tahoe armed with a weapon - possibly a knife."She reached over the male, who was on top of the deputy, and stabbed the deputy once, possibly twice, in his face," he said.That's when the deputy opened fire, hitting both suspects.The woman, only described as being in her 40s, died at the scene. The man, about 25 years old, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.The deputy was treated for a cut near his eye and was later released.The deputy involved in the shooting was wearing a body camera, but it's unclear if it recorded the incident.