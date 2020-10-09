2020 Susan G. Komen OC Virtual More than Pink Walk

Join the fight to help end breast cancer with the Eyewitness News team at the Susan G. Komen OC Virtual More Than Pink Walk on October 31.
Due to overwhelming positive feedback about this virtual event, they have extended registration for the walk to be open through BREAST CANCER ACTION MONTH (10/31), so that they can welcome new teams and participants to the experience. Plus, they raised their goal! There is still time to reach their new goal of $500,000 in order to bring more vital breast health programs and services to those who need it most in Southern California.
Virtual Walk Schedule
- 9:00 a.m. Virtual Opening Ceremony
- 9:30 a.m. Virtual More Than Pink Walk begins
For more details and to still register for the Virtual More Than Pink Walk, go to komenoc.org/walk
Please join us Sunday, October 18th at 6:30 PM PST for Localish LA: Susan G. Komen Edition on ABC7. This will be a new opportunity to celebrate & honor local stories and share more about how we can all take charge of our breast health while supporting those in need in our community. Be sure to save the date and tune in!
