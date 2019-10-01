2020 Tournament of Roses Royal Court revealed

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Royal Court has been chosen for the 2020 Tournament of Roses.
Seven finalists were picked from 45 Pasadena-area schools that participated in the month-long process.
There finalists are:
Cole Fox of South Pasadena High School
Camille Kennedy of La Salle College Preparatory
Emilie Risha of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy
Rukan Saif of Arcadia High School
Reese Rosental Saporito from Marshall Fundamental School
Mia Thorsen from Marshall Fundamental School
Michael Wilkins of Maranatha High School
The Royal Court will attend nearly 100 community and media functions, serving as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses.
The highlight comes on New Year's Day when the young ladies will ride on a float in the 131st Rose Parade and attend the 106th Rose Bowl Game.
