Community & Events

2020 Tournament of Roses Royal Court revealed

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Royal Court has been chosen for the 2020 Tournament of Roses.

Seven finalists were picked from 45 Pasadena-area schools that participated in the month-long process.

There finalists are:

Cole Fox of South Pasadena High School

Camille Kennedy of La Salle College Preparatory

Emilie Risha of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy

Rukan Saif of Arcadia High School

Reese Rosental Saporito from Marshall Fundamental School

Mia Thorsen from Marshall Fundamental School

Michael Wilkins of Maranatha High School

The Royal Court will attend nearly 100 community and media functions, serving as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses.

The highlight comes on New Year's Day when the young ladies will ride on a float in the 131st Rose Parade and attend the 106th Rose Bowl Game.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspasadenalos angeles countyrose parade
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing doorbell cam video shows Arcadia woman being assaulted
First cannabis cafe in US set to open in West Hollywood
Democratic candidate Andrew Yang holds rally in MacArthur Park
LA subway singer in viral video shares story of hardship and hope
Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport: Video
Wildfires up 50% in area around Chino Hills State Park, study says
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in West Carson
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' Movie Night: Dance-by-dance recap
Clippers hold first practice of 2019-20
Fans in Hollywood remember Mexican singer José José
High-speed chase leads LAPD through streets of San Fernando Valley
Silver Lake shooting caught on cameras shatters quiet neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News