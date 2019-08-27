Community & Events

4-year-old boy in Norwalk has Costco-themed birthday party of his dreams

By Cheryl L. Diano
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Costco Wholesales stores, and especially their food courts, have a certain charm that goes beyond those $1.50 hot dogs.

That's why when little Armando Martinez wanted a party for his fourth birthday - he knew just the place for the celebration.

"He is obsessed with Costco," said his aunt Miriam Zakaria, who shared photos and videos of the festivities with Eyewitness News.

The Costco Warehouse in Norwalk shut down the food court so that Armando could invite all of his friends to celebrate his birthday with him. He even had a Costco hat and badge for the special occasion!

The party included all things Costco, from tasty samples to Costco "membership cards."



Happy birthday, Armando!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorwalklos angeles countychildrenbirthdaycostcoparty
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marina murder mystery: Possible killing stuns community
LAPD seeking public's help in Boyle Heights hit-and-run
La Brea Tar Pits considering major makeover, unveil new designs
Suspect sought in fatal beating of 59-year-old man in DTLA
Latinos vastly underrepresented in film, study says
Sherman Oaks residents angry over removal of old trees
Murrieta house explosion: Father seeking answers about son's injuries
Show More
Man killed at Corona Costco was "a peaceful and loving soul"
OC 'Oxygod' sentenced to nearly 2 decades in federal prison
LA gang members sentenced for killing 19-year-old Marine
New marketplace taking over vacant Macy's building in OC
USC student fatally struck by 2 cars on 110 Freeway in DTLA
More TOP STORIES News