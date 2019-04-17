Community & Events

80-year-old mansion reimagined for modern living

By
LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The simple exterior doesn't prepare you for what's inside: a 12,000 square foot mansion, built in 1939 for E. Manchester Boddy.

When this was the Pasadena Showcase House 12 years ago, designers played up its grand Hollywood Regency style. This year, they are not. And that was unexpected.

The Boddy House and Descanso Gardens were deeded to Los Angeles County in the 1950s. It's a public garden now.

Because this year's designers aren't working with an actual homeowner, they invented one in the entertainment industry. And they went high tech, with an entertainment lounge with a TV costing north of $200,000.

The kitchen is quite literally filled with the latest in appliance technology.

In the morning room - sustainable and repurposed materials, like the mahogany from the pew of a church under demolition.

The designer of the modern family salon restored a wood-paneled library and re-imagined it for a family of grandparents, parents, and children - with stain-resistant sofas and hidden video games.

This is the 55th year the Pasadena Showcase reimagines an estate - with ticket sales benefiting music programs, including the L.A. Philharmonic, and the Music Mobile.

Tickets are available online.
The 2019 Pasadena Showcase House of Design is open from April 21 to May 19.



