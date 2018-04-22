COMMUNITY & EVENTS

90 Freeway closed as 7,000 participate in 10K race

The 90 Freeway was shut down Sunday morning in the Culver City area so some 7,000 people could participate in the Nike Go LA 10K. (KABC)

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
The 90 Freeway was shut down Sunday morning in the Culver City area so some 7,000 people could participate in the Nike Go LA 10K.

That was the first time the freeway has been shut down for a race since the 1984 Olympics.

The race helped raise funds to support a number of local community organizations, including: Students Run LA; Girls Play LA; Marathon Kids; Culver City Unified School District athletic programs; the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Youth Activities League; Inglewood Baseball Club; and the LA84 Foundation.

The crowd was a mix of professional runners, first time runners and families. Most of them were not worried about finishing first but more on focused on the experience.
