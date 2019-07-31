Community & Events

About ABC7 Los Angeles

KABC-TV
ABC7 Los Angeles is the most-watched television station in Southern California. The leader in HD programming, Eyewitness News is the first television station in Southern California to broadcast news in high-definition.

ABC7, KABC-TV, is also the first local television station in the United States to surpass 2 million Facebook followers.

ABC7 is the West Coast flagship of the ABC television network. The station's offices and studio are located in Glendale, California.

ABC7 Broadcast Center
500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA 91201

For any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the public file, call 818-863-7223.

Station History at a Glance
  • Sept. 16, 1949: ABC7 begins on-air operations as KECA-TV

  • Feb. 1, 1954: KABC-TV replaces the KECA call letters


  • 1962: The "Circle 7" logo is introduced

  • Dec, 2000: ABC7 leaves the ABC Television Center (The Prospect Studios) in Los Feliz and moves into its current state-of-the-art facility, designed by Cesar Pelli

  • Feb. 4, 2006: Station debuts broadcasts in HD

  • June 12, 2009: ABC7 drops analog signal, switches to DTV

  • May 8, 2014: ABC7 becomes the first local TV station in the United States to surpass 1 million Facebook




Order Videos and Transcripts
ABC7 cannot provide broadcast clips or transcripts. However, third-party companies do sell that material. One of those is LA CLIPS at 323-962-2029. For ABC News content, call 800-225-5222. If you do not know the title and date of the program, you must first call 212-456-7477. Videos are not available for World News segments.

Closed Captioning Issues
For questions or complaints about Closed Captioning, please contact Technology Operations Manager Todd Olson. You can write to us at the station address listed above, email CaptionHelp@abc7.com, or call 818-863-7008. You can also fax (818) 863-7514.

Request Satellite Waivers

The Satellite Home Viewer Improvement Act requires that consumers request waivers from their satellite providers. Satellite providers might forward requests to KABC-TV for evaluation. We have 30 days to respond.

Request an ABC7 Personality
Call: 818-863-7230
Fax: 818-863-7227

ABC7 Broadcast Center
(Name of ABC7 personality you are requesting)
C/O Teresa Samaniego
500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA, 91201

Your request must appear on your organization's stationery or letterhead. Be sure to include the name of the individual, as well as the type, day and time of the event. Also, include your contact information.
Report a correction or typo
