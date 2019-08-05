Community & Events

Homeless advocates concerned about how cleanup planned for San Gabriel River will affect homeless

By ABC7.com staff
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Homeless advocates are voicing their concern over a cleanup planned for the San Gabriel River near Azusa and how it will affect hundreds of homeless people who live nearby.

Azusa City Manager Sergio Gonzalez tells "The San Gabriel Valley Tribune" there is no date set for the cleanup near the riverbed and that it will be decided by several agencies.

The city's police and public works department will support it, Gonzalez said.

Homeless advocates are concerned because they say hundreds of people live there and will have no place to go if they are displaced.
