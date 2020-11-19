Arcadia High School Parade Band returns in 2022 Rose Parade, following cancellation of 2021

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Arcadia High School Parade Band had the opportunity to march down the streets of Pasadena at the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade.The high school marching band was invited back to perform at the 2021 Rose Parade, but the coronavirus forced its cancellation.Senior drum majors say it was their dream to march in the show and showcase their years of hard work to millions."It was definitely a disappointment. Internally I kind of struggled because that would have been like, the culmination of our year," says Justin, a senior drum major at Arcadia High School.However, the band will still get their time to shine.Graduating band members from a number of schools are performing a special virtual piece, which will air in the tournament of roses New Year's Day special.The Arcadia Band is now planning to return for the 2022 Rose Parade.The best part, seniors who missed out because of the pandemic, will be welcomed back to march as alumni."We're trying to give as much small group lesson experience and some private one-on-one coaching. So we feel like we're getting a lot of work done even though we can't play together and we're missing the visual side, the marching side," says Tom Plunkett, the Assistant Director of the Arcadia High School Band.Arcadia will host its festival of bands, a more than 60 year tradition on Saturday, November 21, at 10 a.m. PST.