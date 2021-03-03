Coronavirus Orange County

City of Hope unveils colorful street art throughout OC, uniting community with positive messages during COVID

"It is a message of hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel." Artists lent their talents to a "hopeful" project at Orange County vaccine sites.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- As more COVID-19 vaccine doses become available, more of us will be heading to vaccine sites. To help make that experience more pleasant, City of Hope teamed up with local street artists to make colorful murals for those sites

Music and art surrounded one site in Anaheim. The artists made chalk drawings for patients to enjoy while they get vaccinated. Amanda Lee Gibbs wants to give them a feeling of hope.

"All these people out here who might be experiencing, you know, all these feelings of despair challenging, anything that came with the pandemic. But it can brighten their lives," said Gibbs.

The City of Hope cancer treatment center is bringing 70 artists to vaccination sites across Orange County.

"This is a place of celebration. If you have an opportunity you might listen and hear people cheering that they got the vaccine," said Annette M. Walker. President, City of Hope OC.

The colorful chalk drawings will be featured at 12 vaccination sites including Disneyland and Soka University, John Wayne Airport, Anaheim Convention Center, the Great Park in Irvine and many more.

"And while the chalk is not permanent, the messages are. Messages of hope are meant to be long lasting for people of this community," said Walker.

The city of Anaheim has already administered 175,000 vaccinations. And with vaccines up and cases coming down, the city wants the public to have positive thoughts for the future.

"It is an image of hope for everybody as they finish getting vaccinated here. They come out and see this beautiful art work," said Mike Lyster, City of Anaheim. "It is a message of hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that we are indeed making progress"
