Autism Speaks Walk at Rose Bowl in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Take an important step in the fight against autism and join ABC7 and Autism Speaks for the Autism Speaks Los Angeles Walk Saturday, April 27, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
This year's walk will be an autism-friendly event, where children and adults with autism, their families and friends and supporters, can connect with one another and fundraise for Autism Speaks. The Autism Speaks Walk is powered by love of a child, sibling or neighbor, and every step and dollar raised helps deliver on Autism Speaks' commitment: to enhance lives today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.
Join ABC7 Eyewitness News anchors Ellen Leyva and Michelle Tuzee, and the fast-growing, family-friendly community dedicated to raising money to find a cure for autism.
Saturday, April 27
8:30 a.m. - Participant Registration & Resource Fair Open
9:30 a.m. - Opening Ceremony
10:00 a.m. - 5K Walk Begins (Short Route is Available)
11 a.m. - Finish Line Celebration
1 p.m. - Event Ends
Autism Speaks is the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization. It is dedicated to funding research into the causes, prevention, treatments and a cure for autism; increasing awareness of autism spectrum disorders; and advocating for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.
For more information or to register, click here.
