Borderline 'Party in the Park' honors victims, provides healing for grieving community

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- The anniversary of the Borderline shooting was marked Saturday by a celebration of life in honor of the 12 people killed one year ago.

The "Borderline Strong Party in the Park" was hosted Saturday by the Borderline Bar and Grill.

Organizers encouraged everyone to attend the inaugural event, which includes line dancing, live music, food trucks and a beer garden.

The celebration, which starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m., is being held at Conejo Creek Park North, located at 1379 E Janss Rd. in Thousand Oaks.

Tickets are $5.
