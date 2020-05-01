Boy Scout troop creates camping event to give back

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While staying safe at home, Boy Scout Troop 223 wanted to come up with a way to give back to their community. That's how The First Great Backyard Campout 2020, which takes place Saturday, May 2, was born in order to raise money for a local food bank.
"It's the first great backyard campout," said Piers Carmichael of Boy Scout Troop 223 in Pacific Palisades. "It's a great way to give back during the crisis and have fun with your family in the outside," he continued.
"We're all at home, and we all seem kind of stuck but we can all still do something," said Stewart Cox of Boy Scout Troop 223.
You can participate by registering online and paying to reserve your virtual camping spot. Camping levels range from 'Sleeping Bag' to 'Full-on Glamping.'
100 percent of the proceeds are going to the Westside Food Bank which provides food to programs all across L.A. County.
"These scouts and other folks who are going to be setting up camps have committed to raising at least $25,000 which translates into enough food for 100,000 meals," said Genevieve Riutort, chief development officer of the Westside Food Bank.
If you're not an outdoorsy person, event organizers say that's OK. They have even provided a list of possible activities you can do on their website, like camping out in your living room or making s'mores on the stove.
"The most important thing is that you're raising money for the Westside Food bank and you're staying together with your family," said Cassian Carmichael of Boy Scout Troop 223.
"I definitely think this is something that like definitely, definitely is important. And it can actually make a change and give people food that they might not be able to afford," said Zachary Davidson of Boy Scout Troop 223.
And the campaign even got the attention of Bear Grylls from the show "Man vs. Wild" who sent out a note of encouragement.
"This is what scouting is about. Being kind, helping other people, having adventure and never giving up," Grylls said. "Well done."
You can find more information on how to participate in The First Great Backyard Campout 2020 at westsidefoodbankca.org.
