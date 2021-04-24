Community & Events

Final goodbye: DMX, procession memorial service honors late rapper

DMX memorial service: Monster truck leads procession of motorcycles

NEW YORK -- It was a final goodbye on Saturday for the late hip-hop artist DMX in New York.

The procession called "The Ruff Ryders 2 The Rescue: Ryde 4 Life" started at Yonkers Raceway near Empire City Casino in Yonkers.

A monster truck carrying a casket with "Long Live DMX" emblazoned on the sides of the vehicle played the rapper's music and led hundreds of motorcyclists from Yonkers, a suburb north of New York City, south to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



The memorial service was closes to the public and restricted to only close friends and family due to pandemic conditions.

Organizers said in a statement they will follow New York COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols. The statement said that New York State limits indoor arenas to 10% capacity.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest." He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.
DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had been in "grave condition" in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack on April 2.


The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)." He also starred in several films including "Belly" and "Romeo Must Die."

DMX was a father of 15 children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
