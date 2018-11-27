Christmas wonderland comes to Torrance

A wonderland has come to the South Bay.It's the 35th Annual Holiday Festival and Winter Wonderland.A 30,000-square-foot tent is set up at the Torrance Medical Center.The family-friendly event features 36 themed and decorated Christmas trees.One popular tree is "How the Grinch PINK'D Christmas!"It's decorated in pink to promote awareness of breast cancer.A special Alzheimer's disease tree titled "A Vision of Hopes and Dreams" will be displayed with real postage stamps available for purchase.Proceeds from these stamps will benefit Alzheimer's research.Guests can also enjoy a holiday shopping boutique, food court and live musical entertainment.More than 60 workshop volunteers have worked combined for more than 3,000 hours of work throughout the year to make the event a reality.Admission to the Holiday Festival is $5. Children 5 and under are free. Funds raised through the event will go toward construction of the Hunt Cancer Institute.The festival runs Tuesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 2.