World's tallest live-cut Christmas tree lights up at Citadel Outlets with over 18K lights

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The holiday season was officially ushered in at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce Saturday night with a tree lighting ceremony for the world's tallest live-cut tree.

The tree stands 115 feet tall, which is twice as tall as the Hollywood sign. The massive white fir tree from Northern California was lit with more than 18,000 multi-colored and energy-efficient LED lights. It was also adorned with 10,000 ornaments.

The 18th annual tree lighting ceremony featured a mix of free pop and holiday musical performers, which marks the beginning a nightly snowfall event. Guests will be able to experience falling snow every night at 6 p.m. and 8.p.m until the tree lighting ends on Dec. 31.
