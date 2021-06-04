Community & Events

City-wide scramble to vaccinate more people before 6/15 reopening

By
NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's not your usual approach to vaccinating: Walk the North Hills neighborhood, door to door, and dole out some COVID-19 vaccines.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez was behind this mobile approach - part of a city-wide scramble to vaccinate as many people as possible before the big June 15 reopening.

"Hopefully this is easier as we're knocking on doors, we have the vaccine with us, and so the firefighters are going to be able to administer the shot in the arm, and hopefully people are up for getting vaccinated today," Martinez said.

Those vaccinated today were scheduled ahead of time. The effort was really designed to let people in the neighborhood know how the vaccines are free and easily accessible.

Local resident Luis Lopez received the shot and praised the outreach.



"It's a good thing, honestly, because a lot of people, they don't have a ride. They can't afford a ride and not only that, its an easy thing. It's very helpful to the community as a whole," said Lopez.

Statewide, there's some good news for restaurants and bars coming from the Gov. Gavin Newsom, who tweeted that to-go cocktails and outdoor dining expansions will still be allowed after the statewide reopening.

And a lot of money will soon to be doled out to some vaccinated Californians. The first Vax for the Win drawing is set for Friday.

Fifteen people will be awarded $50,000, and then next Friday, it's the same deal: 15 more $50,000 checks will be awarded.

Then on reopening day, June 15, it's time for the big money. Ten people will each walk away with $1.5 million.


You'll be automatically entered into all of the drawings if you live in California, you're 12 or older and have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
