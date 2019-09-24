Community & Events

Climate change activists shut down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of climate change activists took over a major intersection in Hollywood Monday afternoon, snarling traffic in the area.

The demonstrators shut down Sunset Boulevard at Cahuenga around 5:30 p.m. as part of a planned event for the socio-political group Extinction Rebellion.

The Los Angeles Police Department was on scene but said the event was peaceful.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
