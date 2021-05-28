Compton Pride Festival to be held virtually this year

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- For over 50 years Los Angeles has celebrated pride with a goal of creating a safe and all-inclusive space, but Princess Murray wanted to do just that in Compton."I grew up really pretty poor," Murray said. "So, it was difficult for me to get the money to get in L.A. Pride, or when I got in there [it] was difficult for me to pay for food."Murray, originally from Inglewood, founded the Compton Pride Festival and held the first celebration in 2019. Murray said not only does the festival have live entertainment, but it also provides community resources."It means a lot," Murray said. "Because, you know, it gives us an opportunity to not only, you know, have those resources available for the community, but it also gives us an opportunity to have a relationship with the African American community and Latino communities who don't necessarily embrace LGBT individuals.""The Compton Pride's specific because it's something new," assistant Wilber Amaya said. "Now, they have a voice and we are the voice for the people in Compton for the LGBT community," Amaya continued.Last year's Compton Pride Festival was canceled due to COVID. This year, due to safety concerns, the festival will be streamed online on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook on June 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m."We're going to have live in-person performances that they can see and enjoy life as if they were there," Murray said. "And so just be there to support their LGBTQIA, your artists, the artists that are going to be coming on the stage."Before the festival, volunteers will be doing a food and hygiene giveaway for the community from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1303 W. Walnut Parkway, Compton, CA 90220.