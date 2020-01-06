Community & Events

Dia de Los Reyes celebration kicks off early in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of people in Orange County began celebrations for Three Kings' Day a little early Sunday.

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts Plaza hosted the free Dia de Los Reyes event over the weekend.

Organizers say the plaza was the perfect venue to bring people together from all over the area.

"It's a place where the diversity of the community can be celebrated," said Dr. Betty Uribe, Segerstrom Center board member. "Where different communities can learn from one another and they can celebrate and learn the history of the different communities that make Orange County such a rich community."

Santa Ana High School's Mariachi Los Santos, SAHS' String Ensemble and the OC Children's Therapeutic Art Center Ballet Folklorico and Flamenco performed.

Attendees were able to take home Rosca de Reyes, an oval-shaped pastry traditionally eaten to celebrate the Epiphany.

In Mexico, Dia de Los Reyes is celebrated on Jan. 6 to honor the Three Wise Men who presented gifts to Jesus Christ.
