SoCal Strong

OC Diaper Bank celebrates 1 millionth diaper distributed

OC Diaper Bank provides free diapers for families during COVID-19 recently giving out its 1 millionth diaper.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Orange County Diaper Bank is providing some much needed help to local families. Recently the Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC) gave out its 1 millionth diaper during a distribution event at Families Forward in Irvine.

"I feel blessed in many ways right now. Without Community Action Partnership of Orange County, I really don't know how I would be able to afford everything that a baby comes with," said Eliza Mejia, recipient of the millionth diaper. "The struggle would be so great for us."

CAP OC is one of only 5 diaper banks in California. They were originally set to begin diaper distributions in May. However, when the coronavirus pandemic started in March, CAP OC saw the need to help struggling families who had been recently laid off and decided to launch the Diaper Bank program early.

CAP OC President and CEO Gregory Scott explained many struggling families have had to decide between paying rent, buying food and buying diapers.

"We want to take that off their plate to be able to provide diapers so they don't have to make that decision to take care of their babies," Scott told ABC7.

"It's incredibly important to have support for families and diaper banks because diapers are incredibly expensive, " explained Madelynn Hirneise, CEO of Families Forward. "Without these programs families resort to often not having enough supplies to be able to take care of their children."

For more information on the Diaper Bank please click HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsirvinehealthsocal strongcommunitycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCAL STRONG
Mobile showers help keep homeless population safe
Front-line health hero receives surprise appreciation
Restaurant offers free meals to health heroes
Girls Scouts provide care kits to families in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County approves $1.2B for coronavirus relief
EDD complaints pour in as $600 benefit nears end
Sex offender Cary Smith leaves Garden Grove
CA 'not afraid' to order more closings, health sec says
95 NFL players test positive for coronavirus, union says
NFL offers to cancel preseason games, sources tell ESPN
Trump excluding undocumented immigrants from reapportionment
Show More
See the custom designed casket made for Vanessa Guillen
89-year-old left helpless by FedEx driver gets backup from chief
CDC: Antibody tests show COVID-19 rates 10x higher
COVID: No mask in Calabasas? That'll be a $100 fine
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
More TOP STORIES News