OC Diaper Bank celebrates 1 millionth diaper distributed

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Orange County Diaper Bank is providing some much needed help to local families. Recently the Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC) gave out its 1 millionth diaper during a distribution event at Families Forward in Irvine.
"I feel blessed in many ways right now. Without Community Action Partnership of Orange County, I really don't know how I would be able to afford everything that a baby comes with," said Eliza Mejia, recipient of the millionth diaper. "The struggle would be so great for us."
CAP OC is one of only 5 diaper banks in California. They were originally set to begin diaper distributions in May. However, when the coronavirus pandemic started in March, CAP OC saw the need to help struggling families who had been recently laid off and decided to launch the Diaper Bank program early.
CAP OC President and CEO Gregory Scott explained many struggling families have had to decide between paying rent, buying food and buying diapers.
"We want to take that off their plate to be able to provide diapers so they don't have to make that decision to take care of their babies," Scott told ABC7.
"It's incredibly important to have support for families and diaper banks because diapers are incredibly expensive, " explained Madelynn Hirneise, CEO of Families Forward. "Without these programs families resort to often not having enough supplies to be able to take care of their children."
